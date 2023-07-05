A body has been found in the search for Giles Jeffery, a 53-year-old man reported missing from North Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were contacted by their colleagues in South Wales after a man's body was found off the Welsh coast on Sunday, 2 July.

Formal identification has since taken place and it has been confirmed the body is that of Giles Jeffery, who was reported missing from South Molton on 19 June.

His next of kin have been made aware of this development. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.