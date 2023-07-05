A hardware store in Glastonbury is closing down after 99 glorious years in the same family.

A W G Curtis & Son has been going since 1924, when Rod Curtis' father set up a mobile shop with just a horse and cart to his name.

Over the years the business grew, with Mr Curtis buying a lorry to help him make his deliveries.

Eventually he opened a shop on Benedict Street, which Rod and his wife Anita took over in 1973.

Anita said: "We chose all our own stock, collecting everything ourselves, and some nights we weren't done until one or two in the morning.

"It has completely changed since the 70s, it's got much harder, but we've never turned trade away."

The lorry Mr Curtis drove.

Curtis' has been a lifeline to other Glastonbury traders at one time or another.

Anita recalled: "One year at midnight on Christmas Eve one of the local pubs had run out of gas and they called us in a panic.

"They had a restaurant and they were halfway through cooking everyone's suppers when the gas ran out."

But now, after more than four decades' loyal service, Rod, 75, and Anita, 72, are shutting up shop for their retirement.

People are sad to see them go and so far Rod and Anita have received 200 cards bearing good wishes for the future.

They waved off their last customer on Friday 30 June and Anita said the newfound freedom was "brilliant".

"We have been catching up on all the bookwork," she laughed.