A tea party was thrown for two labradors after making a full recovery from an often fatal disease.

Barney and Stanley coincidentally developed tetanus from small wounds just a few days apart in February this year. They were within a 100 mile radius of each other.

They were treated at their local vets but due to the severity of their illness, they were then transferred to Langford Vets in Bristol.

The pair were hospitalised for almost a month while they bravely battled the disease.

To mark their amazing recovery, Langford Vets hosted a 'Heroes Tea Party' yesterday (4 July).

Barney and Stanley were joined by their families and the vets who nursed them back to health. Credit: Langford Vets.

Barney and Stanley enjoyed locally-made ice cream, and lots of attention! They were also given personalised bandanas and colourful flowers.

The tea party follows their close relationships with the vets where they "stole the hearts" of many.

Vicki Black, hospital director, told ITV West Country: “The amount of hard work, expertise, and love for these two dogs really was incredible to witness and was a great example of what Langford does so well.

Stanley was also presented with a cake to mark his third birthday. Credit: Langford Vets.

“There really isn’t a person I wouldn’t like to say a huge thank you to for their hard work. I wholeheartedly believe we really are the best place for pets and am very proud of my team.

"We are proud to work closely with their local vets, who had initially been taking care of them.

"However once their disease began to progress they contacted our Emergency and Critical Care (ECC) and Internal Medicine teams to organise referral, recognising our expertise in intensive care these dogs were likely to need."

Both dogs' families met with vets Jenny and Holly who cared for their pets. As well as marking their recovery, Stanley was also presented with a birthday cake to celebrate him turning three.