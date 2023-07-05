A unicorn statue on a new art trail in Bristol that is raising money for charity has had its horn broken off.

It comes after six others were damaged less than a week after the trail was launched.

Unicorn Fest forms part of the city's 650th anniversary celebrations, with all proceeds going towards charity Leukaemia Care.

Unicorns and their foals will be at their locations for the next nine weeks, with a total of 60 sculptures on the trail which runs from the Clifton Suspension Bridge to Weston-super-Mare.

The most recent photos show 'Popcorn' the unicorn at the Clifton Observatory, without a horn.

All the damaged statues have been repaired as quickly as possible but people have been urged not to climb or stand on them.

In a statement the organisers of Unicornfest said every breakage reduces the money raised for charity.

It said: "All our unicorns are now in their locations across Bristol and the surrounding areas and we are getting great feedback from the public who are enjoying the trail which is raising awareness and money for a great cause.

"Unfortunately we have experienced some damage over the first few days, mainly to the unicorn horns when people have attempted to climb and they have been snapped off.

"We have a team standing by to fix any damage and are drafting in specialist fibre glass specialists as needed.

"We are appealing to all visitors not to touch or climb on the unicorns or stand on the concrete surround. Every single breakage sadly reduces the money we’re able to raise for the UK’s leading leukaemia charity, Leukaemia Care."

The face of 'Unicorn on the cob' in Castle Park was gouged.

The other unicorns that have been damaged so far:

Butterfly Concerto - St Mary Redcliffe Church - had its horn snapped before the trail even started, but has since been fixed.

The Golden Unicorn - Welsh Back - had its horn snapped off, but has since been fixed.

Nova - Near the Arches on Gloucester Road - also had its horn snapped, which has since been replaced.

Unicorn on the cob - in Castle Park - paint work has been cracked.

UWEcorn - outside Bristol Aquarium - damage to face of sculpture.

Broadmead Daisy - Bristol Shopping Quarter - scratched paint work.

Organisers say they are liaising with the police.