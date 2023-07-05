Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report

In the bowels of Musgrove Park Hospital is a team, you are unlikely to have ever heard of, working day and night to clean equipment used in surgeries and on wards.

The work can be monotonous and occasionally gruesome but attention to detail is essential. The room is filled with bright lights and there is little, if any, daylight.

They are tough conditions but Carla Toth, who used to work in a factory, has grown to love it here.

Carla, who is a sterile services technician, said: "It might not be for everyone. It can be a bit gruesome. But you know you're contributing to the bigger picture.

"At the end of each set is a patient and that means you're helping someone improve along the line. It's all about the patient."

It is this attitude which encompasses the NHS on its 75th birthday - an institution that has overcome plenty of challenges thanks largely to its staff.

On a stroke ward, nurse Aizelle Yu examines a patient who has had a stroke less than 24 hours ago.

Technicians work at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton Credit: ITV News West Country

The patient has barely slept but Aizelle is on hand to provide reassurance. She has been here before with her own grandmother and now specialises in caring for stroke patients.Aizelle said: "My grandmother died from a stroke but it means I want to take care of patients like they were my own grandmother. I always give them the best quality and 110% of care."

Patience Chiguvare only joined the NHS as a nurse during the pandemic. She has experienced some of the most pressurised shifts in recent years but says it is worth it when you see a patient smiling.

Patience said: "The smile that you get at the end of the day when the patient says thank you - all those pressures don't mean anything. We are here for the end results to make sure that they are happy."

Medical Director and consultant Dr James Gagg says the NHS is dependent on its workforce.

He said: "Thousand and thousand of staff come to work and make a difference to the lives of patients and behind that is the underlying principles of the NHS of having care delivered free at the point of access.

"There's much debate about how healthcare systems could be funded, could be run.

"But I think if we want to continue to be a leader in how we deliver healthcare - being free at the point of access is integral to the NHS and something I would strongly fight for."