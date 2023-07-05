Play Brightcove video

Kate calls on people to 'protect and respect' their NHS

ITV presenter Kate Haskell has praised the "dedication and expertise" of NHS staff who cured her of blood cancer.

It comes as the NHS is marking its 75th anniversary today (Wednesday 5 July).

She was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last October and underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy to clear it.

The stage four diagnosis "turned her world upside down" but now, as she returns to our screens, she thanked everyone who cared for her in hospital.

Kate said: "It was a devastating but within two weeks of diagnosis, I was receiving some pretty intensive chemotherapy treatment and within four months I was clear of cancer.

"Now, there's no doubt that was down to the care, dedication and expertise of the NHS.

"From consultants to the cleaners who kept my hospital room absolutely spotlessly clean so I didn't get any kind of infection while I was still so vulnerable.

"But what really brought it home for me was I was aware of other people in other parts of the world having to pay up to £75,000 per treatment - the same treatment I was having, I had 16 rounds, basically for free.

"Protect the NHS, respect the NHS, and thank you NHS."