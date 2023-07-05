A police dog has gone missing during a house raid in Stroud.

Gloucestershire Police is appealing for information which may help them find Arrow.

The XL bully went missing as officers executed a warrant on Dudbridge Meadow at around 8:30am this morning (5 July).

But Arrow escaped and ran away from the property. The force has been conducting searches in the area but are yet to find him.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "We are asking members of the public to report any sightings of him.

"The dog warden at Stroud District Council has also been made aware."

Anyone who sees Arrow is asked not to approach him, as it's not known how he will react.

Instead, people are asked to call 999 and quote the incident 83 of 5 July.