A police officer has appeared in court accused of a sexual assault alleged to have happened at his force’s headquarters.

PC Simon Mitchell, 41, who serves with Devon and Cornwall Police, appeared before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 5 July.

He is accused of sexual assault by penetration, alleged to have been committed within police premises at Middlemoor, Exeter, in June 2022.

Mitchell, of Bideford, Devon, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the short hearing.

District Judge Stuart Smith told Mitchell he would appear before Exeter Crown Court on 4 August and would be released on conditional bail.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Mitchell, who was first arrested and bailed in September 2022, was not on duty at the time of the alleged incident.

He has remained suspended since his arrest, the force said.