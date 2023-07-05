Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing teenage girl.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Maddy Bennett, aged 15, was last seen in Plymouth on Monday 3 July.

She was spotted around 1pm walking from Manor Street towards King Street with a man.

The force said: "Maddy is described as a white female and has long red hair.

"She was wearing a light green vest top with blue jeans and black and white trainers."

Anyone who sees Maddy is asked to contact police by calling 101 or report sightings via the force's website by quoting log 921 of 2 July.