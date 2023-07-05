There are fears for the safety for a woman from Nailsworth who has not been seen since yesterday afternoon (4 July).

Gloucestershire Police is appealing for information that may help them find Maureen, who is aged 64, and was last seen on Fountain Street at 3pm.

She did not return home which is out of character and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build, has short grey hair in a bob haircut and wears glasses.

A force spokesperson said: "When last seen Maureen was wearing a navy blue mac, blue and white long sleeved top and pale blue jeans.

"Maureen is known to visit Ruskin Mill and Minchinhampton Common with searches taking place in these areas."

Police are asking anyone who has seen Maureen or knows of her whereabouts to call police on 101 quoting incident 362 of 4 July, but dial 999 if she is present at the time.