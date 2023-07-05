A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Weymouth.

The crash happened at around 2.45pm on 4 July. The schoolboy was crossing Chickerell Road when he was struck by a car that then failed to stop at the scene.

Dorset Police are investigating the incident. Officers say limited details are known about the car involved, which is described as a dark coloured MPV or SUV type vehicle.

They have been carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries to try to identify the car involved, but this has so far not been successful.

Police Constable Chris Brolan said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or captured anything of relevance on home CCTV or dashcam to please get in contact with Dorset Police.

“I would also urge the driver involved to contact me so I can establish exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230104042.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.