A serious crash has closed a busy A road in Devon this morning (5 July).

The collision happened on the A361 near Ilfracombe last night at around 11:15pm and the road remains closed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the road is closed in both directions between A3123 Mullacott Cross roundabout in Trimstone to Knowle, near Braunton.

The road is likely to be closed during rush hour this morning and a division has been put in place.

Drivers should expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.

Devon and Cornwall Police has been contacted for information.

Updates to follow....

7:40am - two cars overturned

Police have confirmed that the crash happened at around 11:15pm last night and involved two cars.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called at around 11:15pm to the A361 near Dean Cross, following a report of a two vehicle collision.

"Both vehicles had overturned and the road was blocked as a result of the incident. One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, not being treated as life-threatening.

"The road remains closed whilst the vehicles are recovered and the road cleared."

7:15am - traffic coping well

The traffic monitoring service Inrix has reported that traffic is coping well. A diversion remains in place.