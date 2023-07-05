There are long delays on the M5 motorway after a crash involving a car and a caravan.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision which happened on 5 July on the northbound carriageway.

It happened between Junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 22 (Burnham on Sea)

National Highways are warning of delays of 60 minutes with 5 miles of congestion on the approach.Traffic monitoring service Inrix have issued an update, which reads: "Severe delays and queueing traffic due to earlier accident on M5 Northbound from Sedgemoor Services to J21 A370 to J22 as traffic diverts away from the queues.

"All lanes have been re-opened."