Taylor Swift will not headline Glastonbury Festival 2024 after announcing an extra date to her tour next year in Dublin, which clashes with the event at Worthy Farm.

It comes after exceptional demand for tickets to 'The Eras' tour - which is set to celebrate her studio albums.

Glastonbury Festival will run from 26-30 June 2024. It was speculated that the international superstar could be set to take the the Pyramid Stage due to a gap in her schedule on the closing night, but this has now been filled.

The star will now be playing Dublin's Aviva Stadium on all three days of the festival next year after adding an extra 14 shows across Europe.

The musician took to Twitter to write: "Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour.

"And I get to travel the world doing shows with Paramore Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer."

Swift has recently broken a string of records with her tenth studio album Midnights, which became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.

It claimed the biggest first week of UK album sales in 2022 since Adele’s 30 was released in November 2021 and took the title of the most streamed album of the year in its opening week with 72.5 million streams across the seven days.

The record follows after her previous eight UK chart-topping albums, all achieved consecutively: 2012’s Red, 2014 release 1989, 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover, 2020’s Folklore, 2020’s Evermore and re-recordings Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both released in 2021.

Tickets are going on sale for those who pre-registered in the next few weeks and are staggered so ticketing systems do not become overwhelmed.