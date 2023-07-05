A teenager is in hospital with serious head injuries after two cars overturned in a crash near Braunton.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to reports of a collision involving a Ford Focus and Suzuki Swift on the A361 at Hidden Valley, at around 11.20pm on 4 July.

The driver of one of the cars, a male in his late teens from the Taunton area, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital.

His injuries have been described as life-changing.

Two other people sustained minor injuries, with one being taken to North Devon District Hospital to be checked over as a precaution.

Local road closures were put in place while officers examined the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries.

People can contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 754 of 4/7/23.