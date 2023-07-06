Armed police in Redruth following 'serious assault'

Police are on the scene of an incident in Redruth following a 'serious assault'.

Pictures on social media show armed officers on Drump Road. Emergency services currently remain at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed the officers are in the town following a 'serious assault' earlier this evening (6 July).

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are aware of a serious assault in Redruth which was reported to us earlier this evening.

"Emergency services remain in the area at this time.

"We will provide more information in due course.”

Updates to follow.