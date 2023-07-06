A body found on a beach on Portland is believed to be that of missing Joe Clements from Weymouth.

Dorset Police received a report at 5.45am on 5 July 2023 that a body had been found on Chesil Beach.

While the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be that of Joe who was reported missing after last being seen at around 11am on 20 June. His family has been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been notified.

Chief Inspector Andy Edwards, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time and officers are doing all they can to support them.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the search efforts over the past three weeks.”