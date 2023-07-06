A body has been recovered from a lake following the search for a missing woman from Nailsworth.

Maureen Barcham did not return home on Tuesday afternoon (4 July) and was last seen at around 3pm.

Gloucestershire Police had "safety concerns" about the 64-year-old and carried out an extensive search.

Yesterday (5 July), a body was recovered from the water at Woodchester Park.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

"Thanks to the Severn Area Rescue Association and National Police Air Service for their assistance with the searches."

Maureen’s next of kin have been informed.