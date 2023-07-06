A teenage girl has been seriously sexually assaulted in Plymouth.

Police officers were called at 1am on 6 July to the park behind Thames Gardens in the Efford area.

The incident is reported to have taken place between 9.30pm and 10pm on Wednesday 5 July.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

A boy in his teens has been arrested in connection with this matter and remains in police custody.

A cordon has been put in place at the scene and initial enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information, who saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage that could help with enquiries is being asked to contact police here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230187828.