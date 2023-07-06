Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman from Gloucester.

Olivia, 24, left an address on Lyneham Drive in Kingsway at around 10.30am this morning (Thursday) and was reported missing shortly after.

She is described as being 5ft in height, of medium build and has long straight brown hair.

When last seen, Olivia was wearing a grey/turquoise coloured dressing gown, pink scarf and pink shoes.

Gloucestershire Police are currently conducting searches for Olivia and asking for information from the public that may help to locate her.

Anyone who has seen Olivia or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 130 of 6 July. Please dial 999 if she is present at the time.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website www.missingpeople.org. uk