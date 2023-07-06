A "huge" cannabis farm has been discovered and five men arrested following a police operation tackling drug crime in Torquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police executed twenty warrants, seizing over 1190 plants with an estimated street value of over £675,000.

Detective Superintendent Alex Doughty, who led the operation, said: “This was a regional project focusing on drugs with the aim to make the area a hostile environment for drugs supply.

“Our officers have been targeting organised criminals who are growing cannabis and using this to harm our communities – something that we are committed to tackling.“

The find is part of a nationally co-ordinated drugs enforcement operation - known as Operation Scorpion - targeting cannabis factories operated by organised crime groups.

Officers made a number of arrests, including a 51-year-old man from Camborne who has been bailed until Thursday 14 September. Two men aged 28 and 24, both from South Wales, and a 37-year-old man from Plymouth, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Idajet Beqiri, aged 24 and of no fixed abode, was charged and pleaded guilty on Thursday 29 June to being concerned in the production of a controlled Class B drug, namely cannabis. He will be sentenced on Thursday 27 July at Exeter Crown Court.

People are being asked to be on the look out for signs of cannabis farms like this one. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Police have been working with housing associations, local councils, electricity companies and drone teams, to build intelligence collection plans and make sure that officers are in the right place at the right time.

The most recent warrant, which happened on Wednesday 28 June, saw officers seize drugs with an estimated street value between £116,480 and £349,440.

The pre-planned warrant occurred at a disused building, which was once a popular nightclub, on Torwood Street in Torquay.

Det Supt Doughty said: “Around thirty officers and staff were involved in the warrant which was led by the Torquay Neighbourhood team while supported by other teams.

“The Devon and Cornwall Police dog unit was also utilised to check the building for any other suspects who could have been hiding.“

“Using the element of surprise, officers forced entry into the building early last Wednesday morning.

“Thanks to the use of Torbay Council CCTV, the offender was located hiding on the roof. He was arrested and taken into police custody and subsequently charged.“

“We were informed of the suspected grow through intelligence we received from the public- such information is vital and we rely on our communities to report suspicious activity to us.”

The raid saw officers find a total of 416 cannabis plants which were seized from the address with a potential yield of between 11.5kg and 35kg.

People are being reminded of how they can spot signs of a cannabis farm. They are being asked to look out for:

Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night.

Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night.

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans.

An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers, and compost.

Electricity meters being tampered with or altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting.

Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting.

You can report any suspicious activity in your area to the police here.