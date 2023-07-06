A man has been jailed for raping a woman after a night out in Swindon.

Angus Corrie, 21, of Drove Road, has been sentenced to eight years after admitting to the offences of rape and oral rape.

The incident happened in the early hours of 30 October 2022.

Corrie targeted the victim who was visiting his home with two friends after a night out.

Despite the victim refusing several times, Corrie forced himself on her and raped her before she was able to escape to the bathroom.

The victim contacted Wiltshire Police later that day and Corrie was quickly arrested.

Dr Chris Hughes said: "This incident has had a traumatic and devastating impact on the victim, and I want to pay tribute to her for showing the strength in coming to the police and reporting to us what had happened.

“She repeatedly asked Corrie to stop but he refused and committed one of the most horrendous acts a person can do to another.

“I am pleased that he pleaded guilty to this offence and that the victim wasn’t forced to relive the experience through the courts.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to ask people if they have ever been in a situation like this to please report it to us. You will be believed and treated by specially trained officers.

“We will investigate and take every action possible to bring the offender to justice.”

He added that information about reporting sexual offences and rape can be found here.