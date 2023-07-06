A man has been rescued from a mineshaft in St Blazey and airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to Aberdeen Close this evening (6 July).

Eyewitnesses said they saw dozens of emergency services on the scene, and one person said there were as many as 25 emergency vehicles, including cranes.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Emergency services are currently in St Blazey following reports of concern for a man who was in a mineshaft.

“The man has been rescued and has sustained a number of serious injuries. He is going to be taken to hospital by air ambulance. Emergency services remain in the area at this time.”