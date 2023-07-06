Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a bus in Swindon catches fire

Passengers have escaped without injury after a bus went up in flames.

The incident happened just before 6pm in Swindon last night (5 July.)

Crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue were called to Milford Street. When they arrived, the single decker bus was fully engulfed in flames.

No-one was injured during the incident. Credit: Mark Keen

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews used 4x Breathing apparatus, 3x Hose reel jets and a main line to extinguish the fire and also small tools to make the vehicle safe."

"Thankfully no one was hurt or injured but the bus was completely destroyed by the fire."

Ambulances were present but no one was injured.

The fire service and Wiltshire Police have been contacted for information about how the fire started.