A teenage boy has been arrested after gel pellets were fired at people attending a Trans Pride picnic in Bristol.

The 14-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Bristol's Castle Park on Sunday 2 July. A pellet gun has also been found.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police attended at around 3pm and spoke with the event organisers and victims.

The force said: "We've had no reports of any serious injuries, but attendees were left shaken by the incident."

Neighbourhood policing Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: "This is a positive step in our ongoing investigation into an incident which we are treating as hate crime.

"No-one should be subjected to any form of abuse, hate, discrimination or prejudice because of how they choose to live their lives and we are taking this matter very seriously.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate another male and anyone with any further information, or relevant footage, are encouraged to contact 101 and quote reference 5223157339."

If you are a victim of hate crime, you can report it online via their website or via True Vision.