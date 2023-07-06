A teenage girl was attacked by a man with a knife on a canal path in Bridgwater.

It happened just after 8pm on 5 July, behind Morrisons.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with a small cut to her neck. Her injury is not life-threatening or life-changing.

A 26-year-old man was arrested from an address in the town within 20 minutes of the incident on suspicion of causing GBH wounding with intent.

The man was also later arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence following an incident in police custody in which an officer was verbally abused.

Two other men, aged 31 and 37, were also arrested from the same Bridgwater property on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three men currently remain in custody.

Neighbourhood Inspector Michael Griffiths said: “This was a shocking attack on a young girl and I fully understand the community will be concerned.

“Thankfully, she will make a full recovery from her injures but that doesn’t take away from the fact she was attacked with a knife by a man.

“Officers were on the scene within minutes and as a result quickly made a number of arrests.

“We’d like to reassure people we will carry out a thorough investigation into this incident, which we believe to be an isolated one.

CCTV has already been reviewed and a number of witnesses identified.

High visibility patrols will be carried out in the area and people are encouraged to approach them if they have any specific concerns.

Anyone with information is being asked to phone 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223160467.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.