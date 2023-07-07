Bristol Pride returns this weekend with its famous parade march and lots of big names booked for a festival on the Downs.

No one passing through the city centre on Pride Day each year could miss the cheerful explosion of colour it brings.

The event starts with the Pride Parade which is followed by a huge outdoor multi-stage festival with music and performances, family areas, a silent disco, bars, food, markets.

Pride is one of Bristol's biggest celebrations and it was even named in the top 50 World Pride events in 2019.

The parade set off from Castle Park last year Credit: ITV West Country

The parade march

Pride Day (8 July) begins at 10am in Castle Park. Anyone wishing to join the parade march should gather at the bandstand at the bottom of the park, near Old Market roundabout.

The march will leave at 10.45am and head through the city centre past Cabot Circus, up Union Street, Wine Street, and Baldwin Street.

From there, it will head down Anchor Road towards Millennium Square and finish in Lloyd's Amphitheatre.

A map of the parade march route for tomorrow (8 July) Credit: Bristol Pride/Google Maps

Wristbands

It's not too late to buy a Pride wristband which gives you free bus travel, quicker entry at the gates and money off drinks at the festival bars.

A £7 'Pride Day Supporter' wristband gets you:

Cheaper bar prices for wristband holders

Free Travel on Pride Day with First Bus (Bristol Zone)

Free travel on the Pride Day shuttle service

Discounts or freebies with food traders on Pride Day

Dedicated festival entry gate lane

£1 off Bristol Ferry Boat trips on Pride Day

Discounted 6 O'clock Gin and Tonic at Watershed on Pride Day

10% off food and drink in Everard’s Bar & Restaurant (Clayton Hotel)

More rewards will be added once agreed

A £10 wristband gets you entry to GRRRL Crush at Basement 45, where you can enjoy a collaboration between Itchy B’tch Disco and the Red Rash Inn of Boomtown fame, with two dancefloors - one disco, one rave.

Furry fancy dress at Bristol Pride 2022. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM Media

Main stage line-up

Scissor Sisters’ frontman, Jake Shears, will be the festival headliner, with Natalie Imbruglia filling the Afternoon Legends slot.

Other highlights include Nadine Coyle and The Dolly Parton Experience.

Full lineup:

DJ Host - Keziah

Host - Jayde Adams

Host - Ian Downs (Downsy)

1pm - Sing Out Bristol

1.30pm - Orla Bligh

1.55pm - Newtion

2.25pm - Deniece Pearson

3pm - Alison Limerick

3.25pm - The Dolly Parton Experience

4pm - Ro Pound

4.15pm - Natalie Imbruglia

5.15pm - Nadine Coyle

6pm - Rhythm of the 90s

6.55pm - Sophie and the Giants

7.45pm - Lisa Scott-Lee

8.45pm - Jake Shears

The afterparty

Advance tickets for Pride's takeover of the O2 Academy have now sold out, but you can still get entry to GRRRL Crush at Basement 45.

Bristol weather forecast during Pride

It will be warm tomorrow - but pack a raincoat. It's shaping up to be an unsettled day with showers, turning to persistent rain at times, with hail and thundery downpours.

The Met Office forecast says it will be breezy to start, though winds easing in the afternoon, feeling warm and rather muggy with a maximum temperature of 24C.