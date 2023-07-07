All you need to know as Bath Carnival returns to the city

Bath Carnival is returning for its 10th anniversary tomorrow, Saturday 8 July.

Thousands are expected to head to the city centre to watch the biggest parade yet.

Celebrations will begin at Sydney Gardens from 10am. The procession starts at Bath Recreation Ground and will finish at the Laura Place Fountain later in the day.

To prepare for the performances, local schools, community groups, charities and freelance artists have been collaborating over recent months.

This year’s procession has been inspired by the elements of nature.

Throughout the event, multiple acts from the last decade will perform alongside new talent showcasing a variety of art, music and performances.

The official after-party is being held at Komedia club, with tropical mixes inspired by carnival cultures from around the world.

Procession route and timings:

Activities, stalls and workshops will be held at Bath Recreation Ground from 11am until 3pm.

The carnival procession will begin at Bath Recreation Ground at 3pm, before heading through the city centre and finishing at the Laura Place Fountain at around 5:30pm.

Sydney Gardens will host the festival style party from 10am - 10pm with live music, food and drink, and puppetry.

Family activities

Family-focused activities including drummers, dance workshops, giant puppets and pedal powered structures, will all be on offer at the Bath Recreation Ground.

The main stage at Sydney Gardens will host a line-up of acts, including a variety of workshops with local music students.

Other activities include a play zone, giant inflatables, dance workshops, messy play and group games.

Great Pulteney Street, Argyle Street, Pulteney Bridge, and Grand Parade are just a few of the roads that will be closed on Saturday from 2pm until 6pm.