Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were seriously injured in Redruth.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the incident in the Drump Road area at around 6.30pm on Thursday 6 July following a report of a serious assault inside a property.Officers found one man with suspected gunshot wounds to the back, while another had suffered serious head injuries caused by an axe. Both men were taken to hospital.

Armed police were deployed to the town along with a police helicopter.

Police at the scene Credit: BPM Media

In an update on Friday 7 July, police confirmed that two men have been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: "A man in his 40s from Redruth and a man in his 30s from Camborne have both been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"Both remain in police custody and await questioning. Police continue to appeal for information which may assist our enquiries, including dash-cam and CCTV footage in the area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report it via the police website quoting log 785 of 6 July.