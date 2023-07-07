Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the Bibby Stockholm barge was moved for the first time.

The Bibby Stockholm barge that will be used to house more than 500 asylum seekers in Dorset has left the dry dock in Falmouth.

The boat has been docked in Falmouth for a refit ahead of its reassignment to Portland in Dorset as part of the government's environment policy.

The barge will house 506 asylum seekers for a year and a half, with the Home Office paying the council £3,500 per occupied bed.

Plans to moor the vessel in Portland Port, near Weymouth, have been met with protests from some groups.

Now though the barge has been moved for the first time, with tug boats pulling it out in to Falmouth Harbour ahead of it travelling down the coast.

The barge was pulled from the dry dock and then docked in another spot in the harbour.