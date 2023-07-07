A five-year-old boy who died after falling from a harbour wall in Cornwall has been named as Benjamin Cullis.

It happened on Saturday lunchtime, 24 June, in Padstow.

The young boy was taken to Treliske hospital by air ambulance and later transferred to Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment. He died the following day with both of his parents present.

Currently, police say they are treating his death as a "tragic accident".

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: ""Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the child during this difficult time."

Enquiries are continuing on behalf of the coroner who opened the inquest in Truro this week.

Anyone with further information can contact the police quoting log 435 24 June.