A bulldog in Gloucester that has spent years searching for a forever home has finally found success - thanks to a billboard campaign.

Big Doug has spent years at the Teckels animal sanctuary and staff says he can always make them smile thanks to his silly personality.

After Gloucester ecommerce firm BiGDUG heard they were not the only ones with the name in town, they put their four-legged friend's face up across the city.

Big Doug was one of Teckels longest residents, but after appearing on 17 billboards around Gloucester and shown on TikTok, he has now been reserved by his next family.

Doug's face has been displayed across the city. Credit: Teckels Animal Sanctuary

However, the news is bittersweet, as Teckels Animal Sanctuary, which has been Big Doug’s place of love and safety for the last few years, is at risk of closing.

The sanctuary, which opened its doors to cats and canines back in 2003, has until the end of the month to hit their six-figure goal or otherwise potentially face closure.

Teckels is appealing to reach a goal of £100,000, which comes after the sanctuary struggled due to rising costs, which is also causing more people to surrender their pets.

As a result, Teckels hopes to avoid the prospect of closure by hoping to reach its goal through donations and fundraisers, as well as campaigns such as #hope4teckels to help raise awareness.

Vikki, at Teckels, said: "There is still a chance for us to get some much-needed income in and try to steer ourselves into a better position. We can then look into how we can become more sustainable in this difficult climate and beyond."