A major A road in Devon is closed this morning (7 July) after two lorries crashed just after midnight.

The incident happened on the A38 westbound, near the A382 and the B3352 close to Newton Abbot.

The crash involved an LGV and a Highways Agency lorry, which was working on the verge cutting grass.

The road has been closed since the early hours of this morning and a diversion route is in place.

What is the diversion route?

Take the A382 to Newton Abbot, then take the A381 to Coldharbour.

At Coldharbour, turn right onto the A385. Then at Shinners Bridge, take the 3rd exit off the roundabout onto the A384.

Re-join the A38 at Buckfastleigh.

In a statement posted online, Ashburton Fire Station said: "At around 12:30 this morning we attended along with our colleagues from Buckfastleigh Fire Station, Bovey Tracey Fire Station.

"Plus the environment protection vehicle from Newton Abbot Fire Station a RTC involving a lgv and highways agency lorry working on the verge cutting grass.

"On arrival amazingly, all persons from both vehicles were out and clear of the vehicles unharmed.

"Crews made both vehicles safe by isolating the batteries and containing the spread of oil and fuel, then handed over the incident to police and recovery company."

Drivers are being warned of long delays this morning.

Updates to follow...