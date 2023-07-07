Footballer Jevani Brown has been fined £5,000 after he slapped a woman and spat at her outside a nightclub in Exeter.

The Bristol Rovers player, who was a striker for Exeter City at the time of the attack, also threatened another woman during the incident.

During a hearing at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Friday 7 July, he said he was very sorry and blamed alcohol for his behaviour.

The court heard the striker got involved in an argument with the two women outside Vaults in Exeter's Gandy Street on 2 February.

He spat at and slapped one woman twice and caused the second to fear violence would be used against her. He had not previously met the women.

Jevani Brown. Credit: PA

The 28-year-old was fined £5,000 and told to pay £250 compensation to the victim of the assault and £100 to the victim of the threatening behaviour. He was also ordered to pay costs of £2,135.

The court was played CCTV of the incident and it showed Brown out with two friends before he got into a verbal argument with a doorman at Vaults.

He then got involved in an argument with the first victim, who he thought may have been friends with the doormen.

The CCTV, which lasted about a minute, showed the group moving away from the club still arguing.

Brown admits that he spat at the woman. She responded by pulling his dreadlocks and he slapped her twice in the face.

The woman's friend could then be seen running to the scene. Brown accepted taking a step towards her and telling her not to involve herself in matters.

Police were alerted when the second woman called police in tears.

Brown pleaded guilty to one charge of assault by beating and one charge of using threatening behaviour.

During the sentencing hearing, Brown was described as a caring and devoted family man who was getting help from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) for his use of alcohol.

The player was supported in court by members of his family.

Jevani Brown arriving for a court hearing. Credit: ITV News

Mr Torell Hector, defending, read a letter from Brown who said he was "truly sorry" to the victim and the offence was out of character.

The letter read: "If I had not been under the influence of alcohol the outcome would have been different and I have taken steps since to address my behaviour."

He said the court case had been a huge factor in his life during the past six months and he would like to move on.

Mr Brown's statement also said he wished everyone involved could do the same.

Brown has no previous convictions but does have a caution for being drunk and disorderly.

A statement from Brown's partner described him as a "very calm, gentle and quiet" man who has never raised his voice or showed signs of violence within the relationship.

Mr Hector said it would be difficult for Brown to do community work as he played professional football, including games away from home.

He said the defendant already gave his time helping to coach young people and engaging in community activity.

District Judge Stuart Smith said: "This incident is clearly out of character as you are usually kind, gentle and laid-back. No doubt alcohol played a significant part contributing to your behaviour on this day."

But he said Brown's reaction to the argument was excessive and his violence left the woman with red marks across the side of her face.

"This will be a blemish on your previous good character," he added. "As a professional footballer, you are a role model to many thousands of young people with a great influence on their decisions and lives.

"Perhaps more than most you have a responsibility to set good standards and be that role model. Your behaviour can clearly have far-reaching consequences many believing this behaviour is acceptable."

