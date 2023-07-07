A Taunton GP who tricked a woman into drinking coffee containing his semen has been handed a 12-month community order and told he will need to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Dr Nicholas Chapman, 55, of Taunton, was tried at Gloucester Crown Court after being accused of adding his semen to hot drinks he made for a woman on several occasions in 2021.

He denied putting the semen in the coffee, but a jury found him guilty of one count and acquitted him of a second, similar charge.

During the trial, the court heard the woman became suspicious of Chapman and so kept a sample of one drink he made.

She reported the incidents to the police in September 2021 and the sample was confirmed to contain semen with a DNA match to the doctor.

Chapman's defence team told the court he had a medical condition which caused him to ejaculate while going to the toilet. The jury also heard that Chapman might not have washed his hands afterwards, or before making the drinks.

In addition to the community order, Chapman will be subject to a 10-year restraining order preventing from contacting the victim and a five-year notification order. He will also have to pay court costs of £3,500.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave a victim impact statement to the court following the conviction.

In it she said: "I feel betrayed by him, by his actions. He has made me feel powerless. The devious and cowardly nature has shocked me.

"If this was a physical attack I may have at least had a chance to defend myself. I’ve had to be open about this to my partner and family, but I often feel alone and that no one quite understands.

"I hope in the future I am able to put this all behind me and move on with my life. Though I have to accept that the mental and emotional trauma I have suffered throughout this will always remain with me in some way."

His Honour Judge Rupert Lowe, who addressed Chapman at the court, said: "Mr Chapman, you are an intelligent professional of previous good character with good references.

"However, people did not know what you did in private.

"Your defence at trial was absurd and unnecessary. Your claims were implausible and contradictory.

"You told the police a ridiculous story of having semen on your hand and admitted to masturbating at work.

"You then shifted your story about testing for a medical condition.

"The truth is, you masturbated at work as you had a high sex drive. The impact on your career and personal life has been considerable. You have brought that on yourself."

Gemma Kneebone, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the CPS South West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: "Nicholas Chapman was convicted of an unusual and vulgar offence against a person he knew.

"By putting his semen into a cup of coffee in the hope that someone he had targeted would drink it, he betrayed a common gesture of kindness for his own sexual gratification. His actions have had a far reaching and profound impact on others."