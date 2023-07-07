A man has died following a serious crash in Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called just before midnight to a report that a Volkswagen Passat had collided with a tree near to The Dower House on the Old Birdlip Hill in Witcombe on Thursday 6 July.

A passenger of the car, a Swindon man in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. His next of kin is aware.

A woman in her 20s, who is also from Swindon and was a passenger of the car, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s and from Swindon, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol. He remains in police custody.

Road closures are still in place at the junction for the B4070 Witcombe Hill and at the bottom of Old Birdlip Hill. These are expected to remain throughout the day while an investigation continues.

Officers want to speak to anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage.

Information can be provided to police online by completing this form and quoting incident 563 of 6 July.