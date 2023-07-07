Play Brightcove video

CCTV showing the terrifying moment a thief lunged at Tesco staff with a knife before smashing the supermarket's doors by kicking them has been released.

It comes as couple Josh James and Bobbie Reynolds were sentenced after a string of burglaries and knifepoint robberies in Bristol.

James, 33, was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to 18 offences, including three counts of robbery, nine counts of burglary, one of aggravated burglary and one of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Reynolds, 30, was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to affray, being in possession of a bladed article, battery and four counts of burglary. She was also ordered to carry out a 40-day rehabilitation requirement and to attend nine months of mental health treatment.

The couple were caught as part of Avon and Somerset Police's Operation Remedy, which specialises in dealing with burglary and crime series.

The first incident took place in October 2022. At around 6am that day, James was challenged by a member of staff for stealing from a Tesco store in Marlborough Street.

James responded violently to being challenged and took the knife from Reynolds and before lunging at the victim before kicking the door numerous times and making off from the scene.

James’ criminality continued with several different incidents in January, February and March, including the robbery of a man on three separate occasions where he threatened him with a knife twice and assaulted him on the third occasion. The pair were known to each other.

Josh James has been jailed for eight years. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He then committed a string of burglaries at a student accommodation block, on one occasion with Reynolds, and a block of business offices in Cannon Street, Bristol, where he made off with several high-value laptops.

The court also heard how on 11 March, James and Reynolds stole a bike and parcels from a block of flats in Lewins Mead, Bristol.

Five days later, James returned on his own to the same flats and raided the post room twice in 20 minutes, making off with several parcels in bags and suitcases. He wore a coat on the second occasion in a bid to hide his identity.

Moment James loads up suitcase with parcels during theft from block of flats

Reynolds was linked to three of the incidents – the shoplifting incident in October last year, the burglary from a student block in February and a burglary Lewins Mead burglary in March.

Investigating officer, PC Hannah Baynham, said: “Through witnesses and good quality CCTV, we were able to link James and Reynolds’ series of crimes and hold them to account for the impact they have had on the victims.

“Burglary and robbery are extremely seriously crimes and we recognise the profound impact offences can have on victims, leaving them feeling unsafe in their homes and workplaces.

“James is dangerous and it is clear from the extent of his offending, that he has no awareness of the impact his actions have had on the lives of others.

“I hope his sentence will be welcomed by his victims and I hope Reynolds makes the most of her rehabilitation activities.”