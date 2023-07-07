A couple from Devizes have denied being responsible for the death of their three-month-old baby.

Samuel Warnock and Jasmine Warnock, both 28, appeared before Winchester Crown Court on Friday 7 July.

Their daughter Miyah was taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital on 20 September 2021. She died less than one month later on 19 October.

Samuel Warnock pleaded not guilty to Miyah's murder.

Jasmine Warnock pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of a child.

Samuel Warnock has been remanded in custody and Jasmine Warnock has been placed on conditional bail.

A trial date of 12 January has been set for both defendants.