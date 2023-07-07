Witcombe Hill in Gloucestershire, also known as Old Birdlip Hill, has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.

Emergency services were called just before midnight to reports of a single-vehicle collision.

The incident happened on Thursday 6 July.

The closure has been put into place at the junction for the B4070 Witcombe Hill and at the bottom of Birdlip Hill and is expected to stay in place for several hours.

Emergency services remain at the scene while investigations take place.

Drivers are being asked to plan their routes and avoid the area. The nearby A417 remains open, albeit with delays.

Gloucestershire Police are urging anyone with information to contact the online quoting incident 563 of 6 July.