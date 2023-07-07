A warning has been issued after six people died due to a suspected batch of dangerous heroin in Bristol.

Bristol City Council say there is a "serious threat to life", with several more people needing emergency treatment.

Christina Gray, Director for Public Health and Communities said: “Any death is a tragedy. As a city, we put people’s safety, health, and well-being at the forefront of our approach to drugs.

"This is an unusually high level of health-related incidents, so it is important that people are made aware and take the appropriate actions needed to help protect themselves from harm whenever possible.

"Our city offers robust substance use services, and we remain committed to collaborating with our partners to ensure that those in need receive the necessary assistance and support.”

People have been asked to call 999 for an ambulance immediately if they suspect someone is seriously ill.

A council statement confirmed early indications showed the deaths had been related to a dangerous batch of heroin.

Lydia Plant, Treatment Team Service Manager at Bristol Drugs Project (BDP) said: "Over the last ten days, countless people's lives have been saved by Naloxone, a medicine that reverses opiate overdoses.

"BDP can issue Naloxone to anyone that needs it - you may be able to save someone's life with it.

"Whether you use heroin, live with someone who does or might come across someone overdosing in your community or as part of your job, please visit our website or drop into BDP to pick some up."

Four arrests in connection to the investigation and Avon and Somerset Police say a large quantity of suspected heroin had been seized from a property in Easton.

Bristol Commander, Supt Mark Runacres, said: “We’re working closely with all our partner agencies in response to this series of tragic incidents and extensive enquiries are being carried out to identify those involved in the supply of heroin into our communities.

“We’ve made four arrests to date and have seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin from a property in east Bristol.

"One of those arrested, a man in his thirties, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug (crack cocaine)."