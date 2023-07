Two teenage boys have denied murdering an 18-year-old boy in Swindon last year and are due to stand trial.

Owen Dunn died after being stabbed in Mazurek Way, Swindon, on December 4 last year.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 17, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on the morning of Friday 7 July charged with his murder.

They boys, who cannot be named due to their age, denied murder and also pleaded not guilty to an alternative indictment of manslaughter.

The defendants have been remanded in custody. A trial date has been set for 14 November.