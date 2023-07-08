Police are hunting the rider of an e-bike who fled the scene of a crash in Cheltenham on Friday (7 July).

The incident happened near the Ginger and Garlic restaurant on the lower High Street just before 12:50pm.

The e-bike crashed with a white Renault Master van, leaving the male teenager with a fractured leg.

The injured passenger was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital for treatment. The man who was driving the van was uninjured.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "The rider, described as a male wearing grey joggers with a black line down them. Wearing red t-shirt and blue top over his head, was injured but picked up his phone and left the scene on the e-bike.

"He was last seen close to the Bottle of Sauce pub on Ambrose Street. Officers need to check his welfare and speak to him about the collision."

Anyone who can help the police identify the man is asked to call 101 and quote the incident 237 of 7 July.