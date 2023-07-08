An "eager" holidaymaker heading for Cornwall has been caught speeding at 107mph.

The driver will be returning to the county in a few months to "speak with Magistrates".

According to Devon and Cornwall Police No Excuse Team, the driver was caught at around 9:30pm last night (7 July).

In a statement on Twitter, a police spokesperson said: "A holiday maker was a little bit eager to get to their destination in Cornwall.

"Unfortunately for them, they will be making a second trip in a few months time to speak to our magistrates."