It is officially Pride Day, the main event on the Bristol Pride calendar.

After two weeks of events showcasing the diverse LGBTQ+ community in the city, this year's Pride concludes with the main event today (8 July).

The event starts with the Pride Parade which is followed by a huge outdoor multi-stage festival with music and performances, family areas, a silent disco, bars and food markets.

Pride is one of Bristol's biggest celebrations and it was even named in the top 50 World Pride events in 2019.

In 2022, more than 40,000 enjoyed the festival making it one of the biggest years ever.

Take a look at the costumes, colours and celebrations at this year's Pride march

Photo credit: Paul Gillis/BPM Media