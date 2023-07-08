Play Brightcove video

A new breed of dog has been recruited to help fight crime in Devon and Cornwall.

Police dog Albert is the first Giant Schnauzer to be used by the force, after becoming impressed with the breed's drive to work.

Devon and Cornwall Police's canine development officer Paul Glennon said: "I was on a one man crusade with Albert to try and convince everybody that this dog has got what it takes.

"And I know when I brought him back, everybody was like, Why is he doing this? Look at these dogs. They are not police dogs."

Police dog Albert has already impressed the force.

Paul kept Albert much longer than he would a normal trainee puppy, as handlers were reluctant to take him.

But that meant Paul could work him every day, preparing Albert to become a police dog with tracking and biting skills.

Albert has now gone to a new handler and has already had success working in Plymouth.

Paul has now taken on Albert's little brother, named Bert. At just 20 weeks old he is already showing great promise.

Paul says these dogs have incredible temperament and drive to work as police dogs.

He said: "The handlers see a German Shepherd as the dog they want to handle. They want a dog with presence.

"These don't look as if they have that presence when they're running around playing with their ears lolloping about.

"But once they are in the zone, they are very intimidating and they are very determined."