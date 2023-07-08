A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were seriously injured in Redruth.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the incident in the Drump Road area at around 6.30pm on Thursday 6 July following a report of a serious assault inside a property.

Officers found one man with suspected gunshot wounds to the back, while another had suffered serious head injuries caused by an axe. Both men were taken to hospital.

Armed police were deployed to the town along with a police helicopter.

The latest arrest is of a man in his 20s who is from Redruth. The other two were a man in his 40s also from Redruth and a man in his 30s from Camborne.

Superintendent for West Cornwall, Ian Thompson, said: “A third man has been arrested in connection to this incident and at this time we are not seeking anyone else.

“Three men remain in police custody and our enquiries continue at pace.

“The community will continue to see a high visibility police presence around the area over the coming days whilst our investigation is ongoing.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone for their patience and support while cordons and scene guards are in place and officers carry out enquiries.”

"We believe this is an isolated matter and that those involved are known to each other, however it is vital that the public work with us and share information.

Anyone with information which could help the police with their investigation is asked to call 101 and quote the log reference 785 of 6 July.