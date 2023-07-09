Fire crews were called a flash flooding incident at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital last night (8 July).

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service was deployed to the hospital, which is in the centre of the city, after heavy rain at around 6pm.

Three fire engines and an Environmental Protection Unit were sent to the incident which occurred at the Emergency Department.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 6:04pm by the hospital switchboard to reports of flash flooding.

"We sent three appliances, one from Cheltenham and two from Stroud.

"The incident occurred at the A&E department at the hospital. An Environmental Protection Unit is also on site."

The severity of the incident is not yet known and Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been contacted for further information.