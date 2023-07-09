A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a man in his 30s was punched to the floor in Hanham.

The incident took place on High Street in Hanham, South Gloucestershire, on Friday (7 July) at around 8:30pm.

The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital with a serious head injury.

He remains in a critical condition.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "The arrested man was interviewed by detectives yesterday evening before being released from custody on bail."

Enquiries into the incident, including a review of CCTV, are ongoing.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has information which could help their investigation, to phone 101 and give the reference 5223162515.