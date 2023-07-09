Singer Natalie Imbruglia has thanked the crowd at Bristol Pride for making her first ever Pride performance so special.

The 'Torn' singer took to the Main Stage on the the Downs yesterday afternoon (8 July).

Despite the rain, the crowds were dazzled by her 'afternoon legends' set.

Posting on Instagram today (9 July), the star wrote: "I had the most loved up time at Bristol Pride yesterday.

"Thank you for making my first pride performance one my band, crew and I can treasure forever."

Despite the rain, the crowd loved every second of Natalie's performance. Credit: @natalie_imbruglia

The singer went on to praise the other music acts that shone through the drizzly weather.

She said: "Well done all the amazing artists that performance. I had a boogie watching Nadine Coyle, Rhythm of the 90s, Lisa Scott-Lee and Jake Shears."

Earlier in the day, a record-breaking 25,000 people paraded through the streets of Bristol in Pride Day march.

Organisers say it was their most successful march to date, with more people than ever taking part in the procession celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Daryn Carter, chief executive of Bristol Pride, said: "It’s been an incredible festival, Saturday was the culmination of two weeks of events for the city and record numbers turned out for the Parade March with 25,000 people filling the whole route.

"The atmosphere at the festival on the Downs was amazing, filled with love and joy with amazing performances from Natalie Imbruglia, which was her first ever Pride performance.

"Jake Shears closed the show with an incredible set. It's amazing to see so many come together to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community."