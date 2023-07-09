A tombstoner has been injured after jumping into a harbour while the tide was out.

The individual was taken to hospital after leaping into the water at Charleston Harbour in St Austell.

The incident happened yesterday (8 July) and the St Austell Coastguard, Cornwall Air Ambulance and the ambulance service attended the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for St Austell Coastguard said: "The team were called to assist Cornwall Air Ambulance and South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust with a casualty Charlestown Harbour.

"The team worked alongside the ambulance staff to extract an person injured whilst tombstoning in the harbour. Once on a stretcher he was transported to hospital by the ambulance service.

"Please ensure you check the depth of any water before you enter it, this incident happened due to the tide being out and depth of water was not deep enough to jump in."

People are advised to always call 999 and ask for the coastguard for any accident or emergency on the coast.